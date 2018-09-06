Gary Moulds closing in on Ulster Sidecar title

The final round of the Ulster Championship Sidecar & Quad series takes place at Tinker Hill near Newry on Saturday.

In the Ballymac Hotel Sidecar class Gary Moulds looks almost certain to secure the 2018 title as he only needs to finish second in a couple of races to put the crown beyond the reach of nearest rivals and defending champions, Neill Campbell and Craig Parmentor.

Moulds, who has recently been racing on the world stage in Switzerland and France - scoring points in both - will have experienced passenger Niki Adair in the chair fas his regular passenger Steve Kirwin in unavailable.

Kirwin however will be back on board for Sunday’s British championship round at Wakes Colne, Essex, where Moulds - who lies second - hopes to continue his drive towards the British title.

With three rounds left, if Bret Wilkinson, the current championship leader, slips up Moulds could become the first Ulsterman to win the title.

Adair will have his hands full at the weekend, as after helping Gary in his Ulster title challenge he will swap to Gary’s sister Emma’s outfit for Sunday’s British round.

“To be honest I’m looking forward to getting back racing again after having a few months off,” he said.

“I suppose my fitness might not be at the level it was at but it will be good enough to see me through the weekend. It will be a bit of fun and it will be nice to help Gary bring the championship home on Saturday and then race with Emma again on Sunday at Wakes Colne.2

Third in the championship is Ricky Mairs and Ben Alexander with Geoff and David Ingram fourth and Jonathan Wilson and Louise Houston fifth.

Unfortunately Michael McAneney, who holds a lead of 23 points over Meath rider Leon Rodgers in the Gilchrist Plant Hire Premier Quad class, will be absent tomorrow as he broke a collar bone in France last weekend. With only seven points separating Rodgers, Mark McLernon and Justin Reid it should be hot and heavy in the premier quad title race.

Racing starts at 11am. Admission is £5 (under 14’s free).