Generous supporters raise £12,500 for Injured Riders Welfare Fund at Ulster Grand Prix

Fans at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix dug deep to raise £12,500 for the Injured Riders Welfare Fund during Bike Week.

Clerk of the Course Noel Johnston said it was the highest total ever and praised the generosity of everyone who had made a contribution.

“The Injured Riders’ Welfare Fund works hard to raise funds for a worthy cause. They are an integral part of the event and the injured riders and their families who have been helped over the years are extremely grateful for the support and advice they provide.”

On behalf of the Fund, Jan Simms said the total had surpassed all expectations.

“We are delighted to partner with the Ulster Grand Prix and thank the Dundrod and District Motorcycle Club for making us their designated charity.

“This year we have surpassed all or targets and are absolutely stunned and delighted by the help and generosity of all who attended the race meeting.

“We had so many fundraising events taking place throughout Bike Week, including a sponsored walk, table quiz, an auction, a helicopter flight and our loyal helpers were out all week collecting, even when the weather was bad,” she added.

“We owe a massive thank you also to our volunteers and everyone who donated to the fund.”

The Injured Riders’ Welfare Fund, which is headed up by Jan Simms, Sheila Sinton and Yvonne Ward, has been supporting riders after injury since 2003 by offering financial assistance and emotional support. The Fund also covers the costs of travel to hospital and treatment.