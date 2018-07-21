Gerard Kinghan doubles up at Bishopscourt

Gerard Kinghan extended his lead in the Ulster Superbike Championship with a double at Bishopscourt on Saturday.

The Randalstown rider twice had the edge over Alistair Kirk on his Kawasaki, with Jason Lynn finishing on the podium in third in both races.

In the first Superbike race, the top six was completed by Thomas O’Grady, Luke Johnston and Ryan Gibson.

McAdoo Racing’s Adam McLean, who said it was “unlikely” he would race again on the roads this year after his team-mate, James Cowton, was killed following a crash at the Southern 100, was in action at the County Down circuit, finishing seventh in the Superbike opener. McLean was sixth in race two ahead of Johnston and David Haire.

Lynn did the double in the Supersport races, dominating the first race to win by Christian Elkin, who also finished as the runner-up in race two. Emmett O’Grady finished third in each race.

Elkin and Paul Robinson claimed a victory apiece in the 125/Moto3 races, while Elkin and Denver Robb won the Supertwins races.

The two-day meeting continues on Sunday, when the Mid Antrim 150 Club’s Neil Robinson Memorial Trophy and Donny Robinson Memorial Trophy races are the feature events.

Admission is £10, with children under 12 free.