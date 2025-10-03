Glenn Irwin 13th in FP1 at weather-hit Oulton Park as revised schedule in place for penultimate British Superbike round due to Storm Amy
Event Management and Race Direction assessed the latest weather forecast before implementing a weather contingency timetable for Friday’s planned action at the Cheshire track.
Free practice went ahead in the morning, with Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin ending the wet session in 13th position on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha.
Storm Stacey led the way on the Bathams AJN Racing BMW, 0.091s ahead of Honda Racing UK’s Tommy Bridewell.
Christian Iddon was just over a tenth of a second further back in third on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.
Championship leader Kyle Ryde was 14th in FP1 behind Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha teammate Irwin, with nearest title rival Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) in 16th.
Ulsterman Scott Swann was ninth on the Send My Bag by IWR Honda, while Richard Kerr was 22nd (ROKiT BMW).
Andrew Irwin misses out this weekend as he recovers from an elbow injury sustained in a crash at Donington Park.
Irwin’s seat in the Honda Racing squad has been taken over by Isle of Man TT star and British Supersport rider Dean Harrison, who was 19th in FP1.