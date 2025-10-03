A revised schedule was put in place for Friday’s opening day of the penultimate British Superbike Championship Showdown round at Oulton Park with Storm Amy affecting many parts of the UK.

Event Management and Race Direction assessed the latest weather forecast before implementing a weather contingency timetable for Friday’s planned action at the Cheshire track.

Free practice went ahead in the morning, with Northern Ireland’s Glenn Irwin ending the wet session in 13th position on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha.

Storm Stacey led the way on the Bathams AJN Racing BMW, 0.091s ahead of Honda Racing UK’s Tommy Bridewell.

Glenn Irwin on the Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha. (Photo by Ian Hopgood)

Christian Iddon was just over a tenth of a second further back in third on the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

Championship leader Kyle Ryde was 14th in FP1 behind Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha teammate Irwin, with nearest title rival Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) in 16th.

Ulsterman Scott Swann was ninth on the Send My Bag by IWR Honda, while Richard Kerr was 22nd (ROKiT BMW).

Andrew Irwin misses out this weekend as he recovers from an elbow injury sustained in a crash at Donington Park.