Glenn Irwin and Tyco BMW part company

Glenn Irwin has parted company from Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team with two rounds of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship remaining.

Irwin joined Christian Iddon in the Moneymore-based team after splitting from Quattro Plant Kawasaki.

The Carrick man was able to slot straight into the team after Clogher’s Keith Farmer was ruled out for the season after crashing at Knockhill in Scotland.

However, the 29-year-old’s association with Philip and Hector Neill’s team has come to an unexpected end.

A statement issued by TAS Racing on Wednesday morning said: “TAS Racing would like to thank Glenn Irwin for his input over the past four rounds with the Tyco BMW British Superbike team.

“The Northern Irish rider posted a best result of fifth place at Oulton Park earlier this month, aboard BMW Motorrad’s all-new S1000RR.

“Following discussion, both parties have mutually agreed to terminate the current agreement with immediate effect. TAS Racing wish Glenn every success with his future plans.”