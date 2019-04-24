Glenn Irwin 'expected more' from opening British Superbike round at Silverstone after tough weekend

Glenn Irwin admitted he ‘expected more’ from his debut on the Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki at the opening Bennetts British Superbike round at Silverstone.

After qualifying 15th for race one on the ZX-10RR, the Carrick rider crashed out early at Becketts corner.

Irwin was able to compete in race two and fought his way through to 11th place to put five points on the board going into round two at Oulton Park in Cheshire (May 4-6).

It was a challenging start to the 2019 BSB season for Irwin, who is now aiming to regroup for the second round.

“That’s the first round over. It was difficult and I think I was expecting a lot more from it, however, from start to finish we’ve made huge progress,” he said.

“I felt strong in race one; I was feeling confident and making some good passes and climbing the ranks quite fast but sadly crashing is part of racing. I landed quite heavily and was feeling pretty second-hand for race two, but I had to get back out there and get some points on the board.

“Eleventh in race two wasn’t too bad considering. We noticed on the grid that there was some major damage from the crash, but we knew we had to push on. I can’t thank my team enough for the work they have done this weekend – they worked faultlessly,” added Irwin, who finished third overall in the Showdown in 2018.

“I rode with the issue in race two, which was holding us back a lot in the braking area, so to finish 11th wasn’t too bad. We will move on to the test at Oulton and rebuild our confidence for round two.”

A BSB test will be held at Oulton Park on Thursday.