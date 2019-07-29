Glenn Irwin joins Tyco BMW for remainder of British Superbike Championship

Glenn Irwin has joined Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team to contest the rest of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship this season.

The Carrick man parted company from the Quattro Plant Kawasaki team by mutual consent last week after struggling with the ZX-10RR this year.

Irwin, 16th in the standings, takes over from fellow Ulsterman Keith Farmer, who was injured in a crash at Knockhill at the beginning of July.

The 29-year-old said: “First of all, I’d like to thank TAS Racing, Tyco and BMW for this opportunity to ride the Tyco BMW S1000RR for the remainder of the season. They are a team I’ve always looked up to and aspired to race for, so to now get that opportunity I’m absolutely delighted.

“I’ve raced against the new BMW S1000RR this season already and it looks like a strong package with plenty of potential, so I can’t wait to get going.”

Irwin will join Christian Iddon in the team at Thruxton this weekend.

Tyco BMW team principal Phillip Neill said: “Glenn had a strong 2018 season in the British Superbike Championship finishing third overall and taking his debut race win in the class, so to get the opportunity to sign someone of his calibre half way through the season will hopefully prove to be a big plus for everyone involved with Tyco BMW.

“He will be thrown into the deep end a little at Thruxton, learning a new bike and working with a new team, but having six rounds left for him to show his full potential on the S1000RR will allow us to be realistic this weekend with our expectations.”