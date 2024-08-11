Glenn Irwin passed fit for Race 3 at Thruxton after violent high-side in British Superbike Sprint race

Kyle White
By Kyle White

Sports journalist

Published 11th Aug 2024, 16:03 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Glenn Irwin has been passed fit to compete in the final British Superbike race of the weekend at Thruxton after suffering a huge high-side in the Sprint race on Sunday.

The Carrickfergus man sustained bruising in the incident but will take his place on the grid for Race 3, when Irwin will have to start from 21st and last on the seventh row.

He was fired from his Hager PBM Ducati machine on the first lap of the Sprint race when he was holding third at the Hampshire circuit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Irwin, who started from second place on the front row of the grid, appeared to be in some pain as he was attended to by the marshals immediately after the incident.

Glenn Irwin has been passed fit to compete in the final BSB race of the weekend at Thruxton following a heavy crash. Picture: David Yeomans PhotographyGlenn Irwin has been passed fit to compete in the final BSB race of the weekend at Thruxton following a heavy crash. Picture: David Yeomans Photography
Glenn Irwin has been passed fit to compete in the final BSB race of the weekend at Thruxton following a heavy crash. Picture: David Yeomans Photography

The Safety Car was deployed before the red flag came out.

Irwin finished 14th in Saturday’s race and is now fourth in the strandings and 38 points behind reigning champion Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK), who was seventh in the Sprint race, which was won by Ryan Vickers on the OMG Grilla Yamaha by half-a-second from Max Cook (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) and Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha).

Andrew Irwin, who was involved in a high-speed crash on the final lap in Saturday’s race, finished 14th.

Race 3 at Thruxton is scheduled to start at 16:15 BST.

Related topics:CarrickfergusHampshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice