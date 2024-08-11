Glenn Irwin passed fit for Race 3 at Thruxton after violent high-side in British Superbike Sprint race
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Carrickfergus man sustained bruising in the incident but will take his place on the grid for Race 3, when Irwin will have to start from 21st and last on the seventh row.
He was fired from his Hager PBM Ducati machine on the first lap of the Sprint race when he was holding third at the Hampshire circuit.
Irwin, who started from second place on the front row of the grid, appeared to be in some pain as he was attended to by the marshals immediately after the incident.
The Safety Car was deployed before the red flag came out.
Irwin finished 14th in Saturday’s race and is now fourth in the strandings and 38 points behind reigning champion Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK), who was seventh in the Sprint race, which was won by Ryan Vickers on the OMG Grilla Yamaha by half-a-second from Max Cook (Completely Motorbikes Kawasaki) and Danny Kent (McAMS Yamaha).
Andrew Irwin, who was involved in a high-speed crash on the final lap in Saturday’s race, finished 14th.
Race 3 at Thruxton is scheduled to start at 16:15 BST.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.