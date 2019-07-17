Glenn Irwin ruled out of Snetterton British Superbike round through illness

Glenn Irwin has ruled himself out of this weekend’s Bennetts British Superbike round at Snetterton due to illness.

The Quattro Plant JG Speedfit Kawasaki rider is suffering from a virus, which is affecting his vision.

Irwin, who will be replaced by Spain’s Hector Barbera in the team, posted on Twitter: ‘Absolutely gutted to make the call not to race this weekend’.

Team owner, Pete Extance, said: “Hector did a superb job for us earlier in the season, the whole team really enjoyed working with him and we can see the potential for Hector in BSB.

“As always, new riders to the series have to learn the new circuits which are so different to what they have been used to, but we look forward to welcoming him back this weekend.

“We also want to wish Glenn a speedy recovery from his illness.”

Barbera made an instant impression in BSB with sixth place on his debut at Donington Park when he stood in for Australian rider Ben Currie earlier in the season.

He followed up with eighth place in race two and recorded the fastest lap in the race, giving him pole position for the final race at the triple-header round.

However, he was unable to make a similar impression at Brands Hatch last month, finishing 24th and 20th on his debut at the Kent circuit.