Glenn Irwin set for Isle of Man TT debut in 2022 alongside 23-time winner John McGuinness

The Carrickfergus man, who will compete in the British Superbike Championship for a third season with Honda, will also bid to add to his four Superbike wins at the North West 200 on the Fireblade CBR1000RR-R in May.

Irwin was set to make his debut at the TT in 2020 but his plans have been put on hold following back-to-back cancellations due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Irwin said: “Finally, I’ll be making my long-awaited TT debut with Honda. We’re now more familiar with the new Fireblade and the team is more familiar; I like to have home comforts as such and continuing with the bike and the same team I think puts us in a better position with frame of mind.

Glenn Irwin will finally make his Isle of Man TT debut in 2022 with Honda Racing.

“We still have no targets set and no expectations for the Isle of Man TT, we’re going there to learn and enjoy.”

The 31-year-old said he was ‘excited’ to have such an accomplished TT rider as McGuinness alongside him in the team as he embarks on the challenge next year.

“It’s incredible to have someone like John as my team-mate on the roads, he’s someone I have looked up to and is probably the second greatest TT rider after another Honda man – Joey!

“To have that opportunity to be able to learn off him, and able to be part of the team – see everything first-hand and to learn off him – experiencing the ‘McGuinness-factor’ is something I am really excited about.

“On the flip side, we go to the North West 200 where we can work together and I think we can realistically set targets there: I would love to achieve Honda’s first international road race win on the new Fireblade at the NW200 and add to my Superbike wins there.

“We’re fully aware we’ve not been there in a few years, but like everyone else, we’ll go, and we’ll do our homework. For sure the Honda team are thebest to go road racing with, and BSB, and hopefully we can find out feet during practice and if we’re feeling confident look towards adding to the NW200 wins.”

