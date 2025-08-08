Carrickfergus’ Glenn Irwin will head into Free Practice 1 today at Thruxton with “controlled expectations” following medical clearance from British Superbike officials for his return.

Fractures to his hip socket and pelvis following a June crash at Snetterton resulted in an operation on the rider’s sacrum – with Cadwell Park’s round over August 22-24 initially mapped out as a return date.

However, the 35-year-old’s recovery progress has opened up the option for Thruxton and an official BSB statement on Friday morning confirmed Irwin “has been passed with an initial fit to ride”.

It continued: "It has been agreed he will go out in Free Practice 1 and then will be reviewed again by the BSB Medical Team before Free Practice 2.”

Glenn Irwin will make his return to British Superbike action at Thruxton, following clearance for Free Practice 1 by the BSB medical team. (Photo by Alan Weir/Pacemaker)

Free Practice 1 is scheduled on Friday’s calendar from 12.25pm-1.15pm, with Free Practice 2 across 3.30pm-4.20pm.

Irwin used his personal social media account on ‘X’ to post the following message, in response to the BSB medical team decision: “Thank you to everyone who has helped me get to this point.

"So excited to return with controlled expectations for this weekend!”

Friday’s Free Practice 1 session will provide a debut for Irwin with OMG Racing Yamaha after parting company from PBM Ducati – with a statement by the latter team’s management highlighting a “point of conflict” over a return they felt “should be deferred until at least after Round 7 at Cadwell Park”.

Irwin, in a video post, included: “Upon reading the statement I want to reiterate that I have been declared orthopaedically fit and have passed all the stage one single leg examinations and I have been returned 100% to full duties of riding bikes in the last seven days.

“Training has been as normal the past week, but I do want to go on record and thank PBM for all the success we achieved together, all their efforts, their time and their support shown to me and my family I wish them all the best for the future.”

On Thursday, a statement from BSB promoter MSRV said the Ulsterman was currently on the “unfit list”.

The statement included: “In the specific case of Glenn Irwin, who was injured in an accident on 21st June at Snetterton Circuit.

“He is currently on the "unfit list", and will be required to present to the Chief Medical Officer at the Medical Centre at Thruxton Circuit for a "fitness to ride" assessment prior to free practice one on Friday 8th August.”