Glenn McCormick made a good start to the NPC-Pro MX2 Championship finishing fourth overall. (Photo by McCormick Racing)

Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick made a good start to his NPC-Pro MX2 Championship challenge at the Oxford Moto Parc, Warrington at the weekend, finishing fourth overall.

In qualifying, McCormick was sixth fastest on the Chambers KTM and after a good start in his opening race finished fourth.

“We were running with the MX1 class and I was the second MX2 off the gate, however a silly mistake dropped me to third,” he said.

"I was challenging for second when I had a silly crash, ending up fourth at the flag.”

Mason Shields, winner of the Junior 65 class. (Photo by Maurice Montgomery)

In race two the 29-year-old got stuck behind some of the 450 machines off the start and by the finish had racked up another fourth-placed finish.

McCormick added: “I was the fourth MX2 off the start and fought my way into third before crashing and remounting. Myself and English rider Ben Musto had a great battle for third crossing the line side-by-side.

"It was disappointing missing out on the podium but it was a decent start to the championship.”

Cole McCullough continued his European travels when he competed in round two of the EMX 125 Championship at Saint-Jean-d'Angély in France.

Cole McCullough in action at the French round of the EMX125 Championship

The Dream Team Fantic rider made a brilliant start to his weekend ending up third fastest in qualifying.

Unfortunately, a torrential downpour before the opening race left the track very slippery.

In the difficult conditions McCullough didn’t make a great start off the gate and eventually retired after the 20-minute mark of the race.

He said: “My start was compromised as another rider squeezed me out of the gate and a fallen rider half-way around the opening lap caused me to crash.

Overall S/W 85 winner Ethan Gawley pictured on the rostrum (centre)

"As I pushed on, trying to make up time, I suffered another two crashes and decided enough was enough and retired from the race.”

Even though the rain started again before race two the conditions were a little better than for race one.

A change of bike after the warm-up lap saw the Ulster teenager finish 12th by the chequered flag.

McCullough said: “It was a tough weekend but on the spare bike I was reasonably happy with a twelfth in race two.”

This weekend he travels to Harfsen in Holland for the next round of the Dutch Masters of Motocross Championship where he will race his own Fantic 125 supported by Woodside Logistics Group, Holm Networks, Carmichael Cars, Beyond Signage and Tim Dane Tuning.

Round two of the Pavers Cave Ulster Youth championship took place at St.John’s Point and for the second weekend running the racing was well supported with some great action across all the classes.

Portadown’s Ethan Gawley was unbeaten in the S/W 85 class.

Gawley missed the opening round as he was racing in the Bridgestone Masters at Culham where he claimed fourh, third and fourth and a disappointing 25th in his last race due to bike problems and a crash.

He had no issues at St. John’s Point, running out a comfortable winner in all three races on the K-Tech KTM.

In the Junior 65 class, Mason Shields continued his 2025 unbeaten run while Larne’s Dylon McAuley was the Cadet overall winner.

Omagh’s Lewis Spratt made a welcome return to action after his massive Desermartin crash, winning the opening 125 race on the McCullagh’s Centra KTM with Bobby Burns and Ollie Holland sharing the honours in race two and three.

Burns claimed the overall while Cookstown’s James McAdoo was the 250 overall winner.

Ben Atkinson won the B/W 85 overall with Mason Nicholl, Leo Taylor and Logan Nicholl sharing the Auto class wins. Seaforde’s Nathan Green won all three adult support races.