Graeme Irwin in the points in Netherlands MXGP

Carrick’s Graeme Irwin had another points scoring ride at the MXGP of the Netherlands at the weekend, bringing the ASA Hitachi KTM home in 19th place overall and five more world championship points.

Irwin finished race one in 20th and race two in 17th while Jeffrey Herlings was crowned champion in front of his home fans as he romped to a magnificent double.

“I had two points scoring rides so I can’t complain about that but although I tried my best I couldn’t get into a flow and my race speed suffered,” admitted Irwin.

Revo Husqvarna’s Martin Barr had to settle for fourth in the European MX 250 championship.

“After leading the championship at the start of the season it is disappointing to end up fourth,” said Barr.

“I went into the Dutch round hoping for third but a crash on the opening lap of race one meant I had a lot of work to do and at the flag 14th was the best I could do.

“I needed to get the job done in Sunday’s race and by finishing eighth I missed out on third in the championship by five points.

“It’s disappointing, but that’s how it goes sometimes in motocross,” he added.

Meanwhile, this weekend local riders and teams will represent Team Ireland at Slageise, Denmark for the 2018 sidecarcross and quadcross of Nations.

Gary Moulds/Steve Kirwin, Geoff and David Ingram along with Neil Campbell and Craig Parmenter make up the sidecarcross squad hoping to improve on seventh place in 2017.

The quad team of Leon Rogers, Mark McLernon and Justin Reid will be hoping to at least match last years result when the team finished third in Italy.