Guy Martin satisfies his need for speed with 270mph race victory in England

Guy Martin’s need for speed was in evidence again as the Lincolnshire man recently won at the Straightliners event at Elvington in England after topping 270mph.

Martin, riding a turbocharged Suzuki Hayabusa, clinched first place in the standing-start mile race earlier this month.

The English rider continues to make select appearances at motorcycling events after a short-lived road racing return in 2017 with the Honda Racing team.

He raced at the Tandragee 100 in May in the Classic race on his BSA machine, winning his class, and was also in action in the Classic race at the Skerries 100 in the summer.

Martin notched up 17 podiums at the Isle of Man TT but earned a reputation as one of the best riders never to scale the top step during his 14 years of racing at the event.

A victory at the North West 200 also eluded him, but Martin showed his class with 11 victories around the historic Ulster Grand Prix course at Dundrod.

The lorry mechanic has carved out a hugely successful career in television with programmes documenting many of his madcap adventures.

He has previously set three Guinness World Records for the fastest speed on a gravity-powered snow sled, the highest speed on a wall of death, and the fastest speed ever in a soapbox.