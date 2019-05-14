Honda Racing rider Ian Hutchinson's Superstock times void after machine 'found to be using non-compliant fuel' at North West 200

Honda Racing's Ian Hutchinson in action on the Honda Racing Superstock machine in practice at the North West 200 on Tuesday.
Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson has forfeited his times from Tuesday’s opening Superstock qualifying session after his machine was found to be using non-compliant fuel.

A statement from the event organisers issued on Tuesday evening said: “The organisers of the 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils stipulate the use of a control fuel only in each machine.”

Hutchinson, a former Superstock race winner at the event for the Tyco BMW team, had set the 11th fastest time on the CBR1000RR Fireblade.