Honda Racing rider Ian Hutchinson's Superstock times void after machine 'found to be using non-compliant fuel' at North West 200

Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson has forfeited his times from Tuesday’s opening Superstock qualifying session after his machine was found to be using non-compliant fuel.

A statement from the event organisers issued on Tuesday evening said: “The organisers of the 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils stipulate the use of a control fuel only in each machine.”

Hutchinson, a former Superstock race winner at the event for the Tyco BMW team, had set the 11th fastest time on the CBR1000RR Fireblade.