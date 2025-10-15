Ryan Vickers will return to the British Superbike Championship with Honda Racing UK in 2026.

Vickers has been competing in the World Superbike Championship this year with the Motocorsa Racing Ducati squad but his contract was terminated before the season finale at Jerez in Spain.

The 26-year-old is no stranger to BSB fans, claiming seven wins in his best season in the series in 2024 and finishing a career-high fifth in the standings.

The news comes following confirmation that Northern Ireland’s Andrew Irwin has not been retained by Honda for next season.

“I’m extremely proud and privileged to be joining Honda Racing at a very important time in my career and also in the Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP’s development,” said Englishman Vickers.

“I am really excited as we set out on this project with clear goals, and to be joining a team with such experience and knowledge. I know we will be able to achieve great things together.”

Honda Racing UK team principal Neil Fletcher said Vickers’ experience of competing in the World Superbike Championship this year would put him on a strong footing going into next year.

“Ryan brings a new dimension to Honda Racing for 2026, and we are all delighted to see him join the team and to continue the upward trajectory that his BSB career was taking in 2024,” he said.

“His talents have remained obvious to all, and experience gained in the World championship has proven to be the making of several riders in the BSB paddock.