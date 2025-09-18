Honda Racing’s Andrew Irwin has been ruled out of this weekend’s opening round of the British Superbike Championship Showdown at Assen in the Netherlands this weekend.

Irwin has undergone surgery on his arm following a crash in Race 3 at Donington Park in the previous round.

“Honestly, I am so disappointed not to be riding when we go back to Assen, it’s a circuit that everyone remembers so well and it’s a real pleasure to race on,” said Irwin.

“But there is a bigger picture for me and when I went for further examination of the knock I picked up at Donington it became clear that there was a little more going on there than we first thought.

Honda Racing UK's Andrew Irwin will miss this weekend BSB round at Assen. (Photo by Double Red)

“Last weekend I had surgery to correct what was actually a fairly significant injury, and my medical team is pleased with the results.

“My aim now is to get properly healed before I can get back to where I have been in the past few rounds, having got myself and the bike into a string of podium finishes and to be challenging for wins.

“I hate to interrupt the progress we’ve made this summer, but at least we do that knowing it’s the best option for my health and career,” he added.

“Meanwhile I’ll be at Assen to support the team in every way I can and, of course, to cheer on my team-mates.”

Tommy Bridewell will be the sole Honda Racing UK rider in the BSB races this weekend, with Dublin’s Jack Kennedy leading the Supersport charge in his bid to retain the title he won for the fifth time in 2024.