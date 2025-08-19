Niall Crergan (949) and Nathan Green (41) will decide the Experts Ulster title at Tandragee this weekend

Taylor Hammal was the star of the show at the Tommy Stewart Memorial meeting at Mountain Quarry MX track, Downpatrick, securing four wins.

The Winchester rider on the Bike it Kawasaki was unstoppable around the hard-packed Co. Down track, winning all three Jet Products Yamaha Expert races, where Glenn McCormick and Carlton Husband finished second and third overall, before dominating the feature race.

In the eighteen-minute-plus-one-lap Tommy Stewart Memorial race, he led from start to finish, winning with over 23 seconds to spare at the chequered flag over Cornish rider Josh Gilbert (Lexa MX Racing Team).

Ballyclare’s Martin Barr completed the podium on the Apico Honda. Glenoe’s Glenn McCormick was the first MX2 rider home in fourth on the 250 Chambers KTM, with Stuart Edmonds (Seca Racing Team) and Carlton Husband (Phoenix Tools Fantic Racing) rounding out the top six.

op local riders Glenn McCormick and Martin Barr pictured with their families after the racing at Mountain Quarter

Hammal said: “It was a brilliant day. It took me back to years ago, riding the old-style tracks, and I enjoyed every minute of every lap.

"I won every race, including the Tommy Stewart Memorial, and had some fun. I will definitely be back."

Glenn McCormick was delighted with his day's work, saying: “Fourth in the feature race and second overall in the Experts, you wouldn't see that happening too many times on an MX2 machine.

“It was great to have the English boys over, pushing on, which helps us and the sport over here.

Taylor Hammal conquered Mountain Quarter, winning four from four

"There has been such a buzz about the day and it's brilliant to be involved, get stuck in, and have four good races.

"The wee bike struggles with the starts, but we made them work for it!"

Martin Barr stated: “It was great to race back home in front of family and friends.

"It was my first time racing at Mountain Quarry, and fair play to the Knock Club; they put on a fantastic day’s racing in front of a great crowd.

Andrew Boyd Clubman MX1 Champion

"There was a buzz about the paddock, and with a few of the English guys over, it added to the day. I started well, qualifying quickest and after a poor start in race one, worked my way up to second.

"In race two, I made a great start but went down at the first corner. It took a while to get going, and I was just so far back that I unfortunately DNF’d that one.

"In race three, I was a little bit sore from the crash, but I still took the holeshot. I took a lap or two to get going, working my way back to second. I was happy with that.

"Then, in the Tommy Stewart, I ended up third. All in all, a good day.”

As far as the Ulster Championship was concerned, the Expert class was a season-long battle between Niall Cregan and Nathan Green.

On Saturday, round five of the series, Green pipped Cregan, who rode from race two with a broken knuckle and finger, for seventh with the Championship decider this weekend at Tandragee.

In the Semi-Expert class, Belfast rider David Anderson’s treble gives him a massive points lead in the title race over Ross Machin.

