Ian Hutchinson makes winning return ahead of NW200 and TT

Ian Hutchinson took a big step forward on his comeback trail as the Honda Racing rider bagged a brace of wins at the East Midland Racing Association club meeting at Mallory Park over the weekend.

The Bingley Bullet was back in competitive action for the first time since his crash in the Senior TT last year as he plots his path back to the Mountain Course festival.

With practice for the North West 200 getting underway in a week’s time on the North Coast, Hutchinson used the Mallory meeting for the chance to ease himself back into the groove on the CBR1000RR Fireblade SP2.

Doubts have prevailed over whether or not the 38-year-old would be sufficiently healed in time for the start of the international road racing season, but Hutchy has wasted no time in getting back out on track following the removal of the external fixator from his left leg.

The 16-time TT winner won both Allcomers races at the EMRA club event and finished as the runner-up in the Mallory Trophy race, crossing the line less than one second behind race winner Curtis Wright.

Hutchinson, who is due to set off fourth in the TT next month, left Northern Ireland’s Tyco BMW team to switch to Honda for 2018, teaming up with Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston in an all-new line-up.

Picture: Chris Gration.