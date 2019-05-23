Ian Hutchinson ready to 'fight for the best results we can' at Isle of Man TT

Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson is fully focused on the Isle of Man TT after a difficult start to the international road racing season at the North West 200.

Hutchinson, though, is confident he can challenge for some top results around the Mountain Course, where practice is scheduled to get under way on Saturday evening.

Honda is marking 60 years at the TT, with the legendary Japanese manufacturer amassing 183 victories across all classes during that time.

Hutchinson said: “It’s not really been the start to the season we were hoping for with the North West 200 and the disruptions to the schedule there, so I am glad we don’t have long to wait until we’re at the TT.

“After the NW I am feeling good, but I just want to get going now as I felt we didn’t really manage that last week. I had a sixth in the Supersport race and had started to chase third in Superstock before we had a small technical issue, so the pace is there, we just need some luck and good weather.

“The TT holds good and bad memories for me, but I want to put the bad behind me and focus on racing and doing what I know I am capable of doing,” added the 16-time winner.

“I don’t like dwelling on the past and the injury, I’m fixed now and I just want to concentrate on the 37.73 miles ahead of me each night and fighting for the best results we can.”

His team-mate, Australian rider David Johnson, will also compete in the Superbike, Superstock, Supersport and Senior events on CBR machinery.

He said: “After a bit of a disaster at the NW200, I am now very much looking forward to the TT. I had a nasty crash in qualifying at the North West in the Supersport class and it put me out of the races, but before that we were making progress and getting some good data with all machines.

“I am still pretty bruised up, but I will be 100% on the bikes when we get going this weekend. I’ve not ridden these bikes at the TT before, but they’re going to be good fun I think and I just want to get going now. Coming from the NW200, which did not go to plan for us, it makes you want to race even more and I really can’t wait for the first night of practice and that tap on my shoulder,” Johnson added.

“Last year I was so close to the podium and this year I am fully looking towards that. The guys in the team have worked so hard in the pre-season and also at the NW, so I really want to be able to reward them and also myself standing up there. So during the week it’ll be head down, focus and get fully prepared to go racing.”