Ian Hutchinson set for Macau Grand Prix return as star-studded entry list confirmed for 53rd running of famous race

Ian Hutchinson is poised to return to the 53rd Suncity Group Macau Grand Prix in November.

The provisional entry list for the famous race was revealed on Thursday, with 2013 winner Hutchinson set to ride a BMW S1000RR under the Team Milwaukee with SMT banner.

Peter Hickman clinched victory for the third time in the Macau Grand Prix in 2018.

Peter Hickman, who won the race last year for the third time, will return to defend his title on the MGM by Bathams BMW alongside record eight-time winner Michael Rutter, who again lines up on the exotic Honda RC213V-S.

John McGuinness and Aussie David Johnson will lead the charge for Paul Bird’s team on Ducati V4-R machinery, while Northern Ireland’s Lee Johnston is joined by Lincolnshire’s Gary Johnson in the Ashcourt Racing colours, with both riding BMW S1000RRs.

Rising star Davey Todd finished ninth on his Macau debut in 2018 and will again take on the challenge of the 3.8-mile Guia course on the MGM by Penz13 BMW.

Paul Jordan from Magherafelt and Dominic Herbertson return for the second time to the event with the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki team.

Michael Rutter has won the Macau Grand Prix a record eight times and returns on the MGM by Bathams BMW.

Saintfield’s Davy Morgan (DM71 BMW) will also make the trip to the invitation-only race.

Dublin’s Derek Sheils rides a Suzuki GSX-R1000 for Burrows Engineering Racing and heads a strong line-up from the Republic of Ireland along with Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW) and Brian McCormack (ON-1 Racing BMW).

The event takes place from November 14-17, with the Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix scheduled over 12 laps on Saturday, November 16.