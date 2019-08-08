Imperious Peter Hickman claims Superbike pole at Ulster Grand Prix with near 135mph lap

Imperious Peter Hickman dipped under the absolute lap record at Dundrod to take pole in the Superbike class with a near 135mph lap at the Ulster Grand Prix.

The Burton-on-Trent man, who also topped the Superstock time sheets, had clear track ahead of him as he fired in a succession of quick laps, setting a blistering benchmark of 134.969mph.

Northern Ireland's Lee Johnston qualified third fastest in the Superstock class on the Ashcourt Racing BMW.

Hickman’s time was unofficially the fastest ever lap around the 7.4-mile course, with the record held by Dean Harrison at 134.614mph, which he established in the 2017 Superbike race.

Bradford man Harrison was second fastest on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki, 2.4 seconds adrift, while Manx rider Conor Cummins posted the third best time on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda, a further two seconds in arrears.

Lee Johnston was the top Northern Ireland rider in fourth on the Ashcourt Racing BMW followed by Derek Sheils on the Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki, while the top six was rounded out by Honda Racing’s David Johnson.

Phil Crowe and Jamie Coward were next ahead of Tyco BMW’s Michael Dunlop, who was 8.8 seconds off Hickman’s sizzling pace.

Waterford man Brian McCormack finalised the Superbike top 10.

The opening Superbike race is scheduled to take place following qualifying on Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Hickman qualified on pole for the Superstock race.

The session was red-flagged with around five minutes to go following an incident at Dawson’s Bend, which has caused a delay.

A competitor has been taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast. No further details have been provided.

Smiths BMW rider Hickman, who headed the times in Wednesday’s Superbike qualifying session, set the pace with a lap of 130.871mph, which put him 1.8 seconds ahead of Harrison.

Fermanagh’s Johnston was third quickest on his Ashcourt Racing BMW, 2.8 seconds behind Hickman, while Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward slotted into fourth on his Prez Racing Yamaha.

Davey Todd was next on the Wepol/Penz13.com BMW while Ulsterman Paul Jordan was sixth fastest, dropping down the order after crashing out unhurt on the Dafabet Devitt Kawasaki at Leathemstown.

Michael Sweeney (MJR BMW), David Johnson (Honda Racing), Derek Sheils (Burrows Engineering/RK Racing Suzuki) and Shaun Anderson (NW BMW) rounded out the top ten.

Cummins was un unfamiliar 14th on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda while injury-hit Dunlop was a lowly 29th on the MD Racing BMW.