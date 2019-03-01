In Pictures: Launch of 2019 North West 200

Preparation for the 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils got underway in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine
Pictures: Stephen Davison
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 28/2/2019: Glenn Irwin chats with Stephen Watson at the launch of the 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. 'PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 28/2/2019: A section of the huge crowd at the launch of the 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils in the Lodge Hotel, Coleraine. 'PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON
PACEMAKER, BELFAST, 28/2/2019: Alastair Seeley with the PBM/Be Wiser Ducati he will race at the 2019 fonaCAB International North West 200 in association with Nicholl Oils on May 12-18. The deal was announced at the race launch in Coleraine tonight.'PICTURE BY STEPHEN DAVISON