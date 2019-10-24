Injury-hit Alastair Seeley will battle through pain barrier to race at Sunflower Trophy meeting

Crocked Alastair Seeley will line up this weekend at the 42nd J.A.S Finlay Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt in Co. Down.

The Carrickfergus man made his return from injury in the British Supersport Championship for the final round at Brands Hatch last weekend, but the EHA Racing rider withdrew from the second race after struggling in the opener.

Seeley is due to ride the 600cc IFS/YRP Yamaha R6, although the 40-year-old admits he faces an uphill task.

“Unfortunately, due to my recent wrist injury I’ll probably be somewhat limited in what I can achieve this weekend,” said Seeley, whose last appearance at the Sunflower was in 2017, when he rode the IFS Yamaha R1.

“But as in the past, I aim to give my best for both my sponsors and the fans who come to watch.”

A strong line-up in the Supersport class also features Korie McGreevy, who clinched the British Superstock 600 title last weekend in dramatic style.

British Supersport riders Harry Truelove (McAMS Yamaha) and Richard Kerr (Campbell Motorsport Triumph) are also entered along with Simon Reid, Ross Patterson, Jordan McCord and Sam Laffins.

Aghadowey’s Eunan McGlinchey could be a dark horse on the McAdoo Kawasaki. McGlinchey set the Supertwin lap record in 2018 and will be out to ruffle a few feathers.

Eglinton’s David Allingham will ride a Buildbase Suzuki alongside reigning Sunflower champion Richard Cooper, while Leon Jeacock will ride a third Suzuki for Stuart and Steve Hicken’s team as he makes his debut at the event.

Tyco BMW’s Christian Iddon is another of the big favourites as the BSB big guns go up against Ulster Superbike regulars including champion Carl Phillips, Gerard Kinghan, Alistair Kirk, Aaron Armstrong and the returning Charles Stuart.

Qualifying takes place on Friday from 9.15am followed by a five-race programme, including the opening Superbike race.

On Saturday, the main race programme will commence following morning warm-up (9.15am).

Admission is £15 on Friday or £20 on Saturday. Weekend admission costs £25.