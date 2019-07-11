Injury-hit Michael Dunlop shows his fighting spirit in upbeat Twitter post after Southern 100 crash

Michael Dunlop’s participation at the fonaCAB Ulster Grand Prix next month is in doubt after the Ballymoney man confirmed he had suffered a broken pelvis following a crash at the Southern 100.

Dunlop sustained a number of fractures after coming off in the Senior race at the 4.25-mile Billown course on Thursday.

The 30-year-old was holding second position behind eventual winner Dean Harrison when he was high-sided from his Tyco BMW Superbike on the exit of Castletown Corner.

He was taken to Noble’s Hospital in Douglas where his condition was described as ‘comfortable’ on Thursday night.

On Friday afternoon, the 19-time Isle of Man TT winner provided an update on his Twitter account, revealing he had suffered a broken pelvis plus ‘multiple breaks and bruises’, but added that he was ‘back on my feet’.

The road racing star has endured a tough time this season after injuring his wrist in a crash during a pre-season test at Kirkistown in County Down prior to the North West 200 in May.

Michael Dunlop crashed after a huge high-side on the exit of Castletown corner in the Senior race on Thursday at the Southern 100. Picture: Ryan Crawley/Pacemaker Press.

Dunlop also injured himself in a crash at the Donegal International Rally at the end of June, which caused him to pull out of his debut at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado.

He was competing at the Southern 100 for the first time since 2017 after missing the event last year. Dunlop, a three-time winner of the Solo Championship race at the ‘Friendly Races’, earned a best result of second place in Wednesday’s first Solo race behind Dean Harrison.

A question mark now hangs over his participation at the Ulster Grand Prix (August 5-10).

Dunlop’s home race at Armoy also takes place from July 27-28 but prior to the Southern 100, the seven-time ‘Race of Legends’ winner had not been included in the list of confirmed entries by the Armoy Club.