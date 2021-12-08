Irish Motorbike Awards confirmed for Belfast return in January

Held as a virtual event last January due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Irish Motorbike Awards, sponsored by Adelaide Motorbike Insurance Services, will return to more familiar surroundings at the Crowne Plaza Hotel on Friday, January 21.

Six-time World Superbike champion Jonathan Rea has been crowned the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year in six successive years. THe 34-year-old will be favourite for the top accolade again after finishing as the runner-up in this year’s championship behind Turkey’s Toprak Razgatlioglu.

The Kawasaki rider has won the main award eight times in all, equalling the achievement of Ulster road racing legend Joey Dunlop, who was an eight-time winner between 1979 and 2000.

Pictured launching the Adelaide Irish Motorbike awards are (from left to right): Stephen Sutherland/Managing Director Cornmarket; Glenn Irwin and Stephen Neeson/Cornmarket.

A host of the sport’s leading names riders will be in attendance at the event next month, including British Superbike star Glenn Irwin.

“This is the biggest event of its kind in Ireland, and also I believe in the UK,” said Irwin, who has signed with the Honda Racing UK team for a third season and is set to make his Isle of Man TT debut in 2022 alongside 23-time winner John McGuinness.

“It attracts the best calibre riders including world champions past and present, and it’s also a wonderful opportunity for us to mingle with the fans.

“We have such a heritage in the sport and it’s brilliant to see every discipline share their success under one roof,” added the Carrickfergus man.

“It’s one of my favourite nights of the year and I speak on behalf of the entire motorcycling community by saying we are thrilled the event is back.”

The coveted Joey Dunlop trophy will be up for grabs once more, with a dozen awards in all due to be presented on the night.

Cornmarket Insurance services managing director Stephen Sutherland said: “Adelaide Motorbike Insurance have been looking after the needs of the biking community for almost 30 years.

“We are extremely proud to continue our long-standing partnership for one of the most prestigious events in the motorcycling calendar.”

