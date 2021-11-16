Irish road racing dates 2022 - Mid Antrim 150 hoping to return for first time since 2016

No national events have taken place in the Republic of Ireland since 2019, while the Cookstown 100 was the only Irish road race meeting that went ahead in 2020.

This year, Armoy made a welcome return to the calendar in the summer, while the Cookstown 100 also proceeded on a rescheduled date in September after the Co Tyrone event was postponed from April.

However, things are looking up for next season, when road racing is set to return in the south, while a full calendar is also scheduled in Northern Ireland – including the return of the North West 200 in May, while plans are afoot to rescue the Ulster Grand Prix and restore the historic Dundrod meeting to the calendar in 2022 after it was hit by a financial crisis in 2019.

Derek Sheils leads the late Malachi Mitchell-Thomas as the Mid Antrim 150 in 2016.

A number of milestone dates are on the horizon, with the Cookstown 100 and Ulster Grand Prix set to celebrate 100 years, while the Tandragee 100 will aim to mark its 60th anniversary in May.

The Mid Antrim 150, last held in 2016, is also slated for a comeback next year.

Further afield, it is hoped that racing will return on the Isle of Man with the TT, Southern 100 and Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix meetings, which haven’t taken place since 2019.

The TT will run from May 29 to June 11, with the Classic TT and Manx Grand Prix scheduled from August 21 to September 2. The Southern 100 is pencilled in for July 11-14.

Irish road racing dates 2022

April 22-23 – Cookstown 100

April 29-30 – Tandragee 100

May 10-14 – North West 200

June 18-19 – Kells

June 25-26 – Cork

July 2-3 – Skerries 100

July 9-10 – Walderstown

July 16-17 - Faugheen

July 29-30 – Armoy

August 12-13 – Mid Antrim 150 (tbc)