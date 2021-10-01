Irish road racing mourns sad passing of renowned commentator George McCann

George McCann was a renowned Irish road racing commentator for decades. Picture: Gavan Caldwell.

Known as the voice of Irish national motorcycling, his dulcet tones were instantly familiar to fans of the sport at road races the length and breadth of Ireland.

A passionate fan, George’s knowledge of Irish road racing was second to none and the paddocks will be a poorer place without him.

As news of his death emerged on Friday, tributes flooded in from around the motorcycling community on social media.

Fellow commentator Roy Neill said: “I am so very sorry to learn of the passing of my good friend George. I have so many memories of our exploits at so many events over the years. My sincere condolences to Elizabeth and Stuart at this incredibly sad and difficult time. Rest in peace George.”

A statement from the Armoy Road Racing Club said its members were ‘devastated’ to learn of his death.

“The Armoy Motorcycle Road Racing Club are devastated to hear of the death of our good friend, race commentator George McCann. The Irish racing paddocks will be a quieter place without him. The craic was always ‘90’ and it’s true to say there’s no one in our sport with as much racing knowledge as George. Our deepest sympathy to his wife Liz, son Stuart and all the family circle.”

Isle of Man TT commentator and Manx Radio host Chris Kinley worked alongside George on many occasions and said he was ‘absolutely gutted’ by his passing.

“Absolutely gutted – he was one of my best friends and so glad Kati and I went to see him and Liz when we were at Armoy. We worked together so many times all over the place and I like to think we worked very well with each other. RIP 2-metre man, from your little sidekick.”

Racer Brian McCormack from Waterford, who is currently competing in the British Superbike Championship with the FHO Racing Team, said George was ‘such a great man’.