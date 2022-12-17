The sport’s governing body in Northern Ireland is seeking cover for trials, short circuit meetings and road races in 2023 after its policy with a previous insurance company was not renewed for next year.

Last week, MCUI chairman Davy McCartney told the News Letter he hoped the expected increase in the cost of insurance provision for 2023 would be financially viable for the organisation.

The rising insurance costs for road racing in particular have been an increasing concern for event organisers in recent years, with the procurement of sponsorship and local government funding also posing significant challenges in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Tandragee 100 in County Armagh is one of five Irish road races scheduled in 2023.

Without insurance, no racing can take place and the issue is one that many within Irish motorcycling have for some time feared could spell the end of the sport.

McCartney said: “The positive for the Centre is that we did receive offers and there are insurance companies who will come in and provide the necessary cover.

“But we are expecting a rise – like everything at present – and we are just hoping that it is a feasible rise that we can manage.

“We are looking for an overall policy covering trials, short circuits and road racing. The Centre operates a tier payment system, with the costs divided among the clubs.

“Obviously the road racing clubs have the highest payments followed by short circuits and trials.

“Once we have our final offer then we will see where we stand.”

The meeting is set to take place with key members of the MCUI on Monday evening.

A total of five road races are scheduled in Northern Ireland in 2023, with the Cookstown 100 in County Tyrone and Tandragee 100 in County Armagh taking place in April.

