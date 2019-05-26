Isle of Man TT: Dean Harrison sets pace with 126mph Supersport lap to lead times from Michael Dunlop

Dean Harrison topped the leader board in the first-ever Sunday qualifying session at the Isle of Man TT.

The Bradford rider competed six laps on his Silicone Engineering Kawasaki Supersport machine, setting a fastest speed of 126.09mph to lead the way from Michael Dunlop, who clocked 123.90mph on his MD Racing Honda.

Michael Dunlop was second fastest in the Supersport session on his MD Racing Honda during opening qualifying at the Isle of Man TT. Picture: Dave Kneen/Pacemaker Press.

The opening qualifying sessions of TT 2019 were rescheduled from Saturday, when mist on the Mountain resulted in the cancellation of evening practice.

Pacesetter Harrison said: “I had a good run around there. There was a lot of traffic on the early laps but there was more rubber down later as the track got cleaned up a bit.

“To do 126mph on the first day is not bad going and I love getting out on the 600 because you can just concentrate on getting a few laps under your belt,” he added.

“It was really windy out there and at Windy Corner I had the bike leant over in a straight line almost, so you had to be careful. It’s been good and things went quite well.”

John McGuinness on the Norton Superlight.

Manx rider Conor Cummins was third on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda at 123.71mph followed by Jamie Coward (Prez Racing Yamaha), who lapped at 123.19mph.

Hampshire’s James Hillier slotted into fifth place on the Quattro Plant/JG Speedfit Kawasaki (122.91mph) followed by Gary Johnson on the RAF Regular and Reserves Triumph (122.55mph).

Fermanagh’s Lee Johnston was seventh fastest on the Ashcourt Racing Yamaha (122.05mph), with the first eight rounded out by last year’s top newcomer Davey Todd, who managed 121.87mph on the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda.

Mullingar’s Derek McGee was 10th fastest on his Kawasaki at 121.01mph, while Honda Racing’s Ian Hutchinson was 12th fastest (120.44mph).

Morecambe man John McGuinness, who sealed a late deal to ride a Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in the Supersport class, lapped at 119.87mph to leave the 23-time TT winner in 13th on the times after the first session.

In the Lightweight class, Coward was fastest at 119.96mph on the KTS Kawasaki followed by Michael Dunlop on the Paton, whose fastest lap was 118.52mph.

Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan was third fastest on the Dafabet Devitt Racing Kawasaki (117.45mph) ahead of Derek McGee on the KMR Kawasaki (116.19mph).

McGuinness completed two laps on the new Norton Superlight, recording his fastest speed of 111.77mph, which left him in 20th position.

The fastest newcomer was Swiss rider Lukas Maurer with a lap of 114.587mph.

New Zealander Daniel Mettam came at the Black Hut in the Supersport session and was taken by airmed to Nobles Hospital, but his condition was not reported to be serious.

Qualifying is scheduled to resume on Monday evening, when the Superbike machines are due out for the first time.