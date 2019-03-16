Isle of Man TT: Every lap record holder around the Mountain Course A blistering year in 2018 saw an incredible seven lap records shattered at the Isle of Man TT, including road racing's first ever 135mph lap set by Peter Hickman on the Smiths Racing BMW. Here, we list every lap record holder around the infamous 37.73-mile Mountain Course. Pictures: Pacemaker Press. 1. Peter Hickman\: Senior/Outright Peter Hickman set a new absolute lap record at the Isle of Man TT of 135.452mph as he won the Senior TT in 2018 on the Smiths Racing BMW. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. Dean Harrison\: Superbike Dean Harrison blitzed the Superbike TT lap record with a new mark of 134.432mph on the Silicone Engineering Kawasaki in 2018. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Peter Hickman\: Superstock Peter Hickman upped the Superstock lap record to 134.403mph in 2018 as he won the race on the Smiths Racing BMW from Michael Dunlop. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Michael Dunlop\: Supersport Ballymoney's Michael Dunlop battered the Supersport TT lap record with a speed of 129.197mph as he won the opening race in 2018 on his MD Racing CBR600RR Honda. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3