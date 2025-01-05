Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dunlop equalled his legendary uncle Joey’s tally of 26 wins in June with victory in the opening Supersport event and went on to set a record of 29 triumphs, completing a Supersport and Supertwin double.

All-time Isle of Man TT record-holder Michael Dunlop is set to appear at MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions flat track event at his Tavullia ranch in Italy over the weekend of January 10-11.

The 29-time TT winner met nine-time champion Rossi during an event at Silverstone in June, which brought together a who’s who of motorcycling stars at the Monster Energy athlete’s day.

Dunlop joins a star-studded cast at Rossi’s renowned annual event, including last year’s rookie star Pedro Acosta, two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia and fellow premier class stars Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Miguel Oliveira.

Michael Dunlop with Valentino Rossi at the Monster Energy athlete's day at Silverstone last June

Davey Todd, who claimed his maiden TT wins in the Superstock and Senior races last year, is also among the invited riders, while Ryan Vickers, Tim Neave and World Superbike contenders Nicolo Bulega and Dominique Aegerter are also on the list.The 35-year-old had also established a commanding lead in the Superbike TT until his chances of victory were thwarted by a visor issue, which caused him to stop at the top of Bray Hill to make an adjustment.

However, he then set his personal best TT lap of 135.970mph on the Hawk Racing Honda – a new lap record for the race – to fight back to fourth position.

Dunlop has yet to confirm his plans for the 2025 season but has stated his intention of adding more wins to his remarkable TT silverware haul.

The entry list for Rossi’s event, which has been held for more than 10 years, is as follows:

