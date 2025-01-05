Isle of Man TT great Michael Dunlop set for debut at MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi's Champions flat track event at Tavullia ranch
All-time Isle of Man TT record-holder Michael Dunlop is set to appear at MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions flat track event at his Tavullia ranch in Italy over the weekend of January 10-11.
The 29-time TT winner met nine-time champion Rossi during an event at Silverstone in June, which brought together a who’s who of motorcycling stars at the Monster Energy athlete’s day.
Dunlop joins a star-studded cast at Rossi’s renowned annual event, including last year’s rookie star Pedro Acosta, two-time MotoGP champion Francesco Bagnaia and fellow premier class stars Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Miguel Oliveira.
Davey Todd, who claimed his maiden TT wins in the Superstock and Senior races last year, is also among the invited riders, while Ryan Vickers, Tim Neave and World Superbike contenders Nicolo Bulega and Dominique Aegerter are also on the list.The 35-year-old had also established a commanding lead in the Superbike TT until his chances of victory were thwarted by a visor issue, which caused him to stop at the top of Bray Hill to make an adjustment.
However, he then set his personal best TT lap of 135.970mph on the Hawk Racing Honda – a new lap record for the race – to fight back to fourth position.
Dunlop has yet to confirm his plans for the 2025 season but has stated his intention of adding more wins to his remarkable TT silverware haul.
The entry list for Rossi’s event, which has been held for more than 10 years, is as follows:
Valentino Rossi Pedro Acosta Dominique Aegerter Xavier Artigas Francesco Bagnaia Lorenzo Baldassarri Elia Bartolini Enea Bastianini James Douglas Beach Marco Belli Matteo Bertelle Marco Bezzecchi Nicolo Bulega Federico Caricasulo Mattia Casadei Thomas Chareyre Davey Todd Michael Dunlop Filippo Fuligini Federico Fuligni Matteo Gabarrini Manu Gonzalez Sammy Halbert Kurvinen Lasse Andrea Locatelli Luca Lunetta Andrea Mantovani Luca Marini Andrea Migno Franco Morbidelli Diogo Moreira Stefano Nepa Miguel Oliveira Luca Ottaviani Mattia Pasini Matteo Patacca Gautier Paulin Tito Rabat Jose Antonio Rueda Alberto Surra Tatsuki Suzuki Tim Neave Ryan Vickers
