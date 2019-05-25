Isle of Man TT: John McGuinness confirms late Supersport deal with Clive Padgett

John McGuinness has confirmed a late deal to ride the Milenco by Padgett’s Honda in the Supersport races at the Isle of Man TT.

The 23-time winner has renewed his association with the Batley-based squad and will ride a Honda CBR600RR alongside Manxman Conor Cummins and North West 200 winner Davey Todd in the class.

McGuinness previously rode for the team between 2007 and 2014, earning four podiums in the Supersport class, including runner-up results in 2007, 2008 and 2009. His third place in 2013 saw the Morecambe rider record his best ever lap on a 600cc machine at 127.210mph.

In total, McGuinness secured ten top five finishes in the Supersport races during that period and he was also victorious in the 2008 Senior and 2012 Superstock races while riding for Clive Padgett’s team.

McGuinness will ride the Norton SG8 in the Superbike and Senior TT races and is also entered in the Lightweight race for the first time on Norton’s new Superlight machine.

The 47-year-old is also entered in the TT Zero race for the Japanese Mugen team, linking up with Michael Rutter for the one-lap event.