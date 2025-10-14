Isle of Man TT legend John McGuinness had the honour of being one of the last people to ever ride Joey Dunlop’s iconic Honda RC45 after the famous machine and a 1988 TT-winning Honda RC30 were auctioned by Bonhams on Sunday.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The machines were previously displayed for many years in Joey’s Bar in Ballymoney, where thousands of fans and bikers pay homage to the revered 26-time TT winner and five-time Formula 1 World Champion every year.

Joey’s 1999 RC45 was sold for £80,000 (£92,000 including premium), while his 1988 Formula One and Senior TT-winning RC30 fetched £115,000 (£132,250 including premium).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joey tragically lost his life in a racing incident at Tallinn in Estonia in July 2000 and the 25th anniversary of his passing was marked this year with a series of official ‘Joey 25’ events.

John McGuinness rode Joey Dunlop's 1999 RC45 Honda Superbike in the Joey 25 parade laps at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland event at Bishopscourt in August. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

The most special of these was held in Joey’s home town of Ballymoney in May, when an estimated 20,000 people turned out to mark the occasion.

Twenty five of his machines were ridden by former team-mates, rivals and friends through the town centre in a closed parade, including World Superbike champions Carl Fogarty and Jonathan Rea, whose late grandfather John was one of Joey’s earliest sponsors.

Fogarty rode Joey’s Honda RC45, which holds a special place in the hearts of his supporters after he famously beat young pretender David Jefferies and the V&M Yamaha in an unforgettable race at Dundrod in 1999 aged 47.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McGuinness, who was Joey’s last Honda team-mate in 2000, was unable to attend the event in Ballymoney, which was held on the eve of opening practice for the TT.

Joey Dunlop's 1988 Isle of Man TT-winning Honda RC30 was sold at auction for £132,250.

However, the Morecambe man took up the chance to ride the RC45 at the final Joey 25 event at the Classic Bike Festival Ireland at Bishopscourt in Co Down in August, which Joey’s son Gary may have been the final time the two iconic Honda machines would be “seen or heard in Ireland”.

In a social media post accompanying a picture of his father’s Honda RC30 and RC45 machines prior to the event in August, Gary said: “Sadly, it looks like it will possibly be the last time these 2 will be seen or heard in Ireland again so get a final pic if u can.”

Speaking at Bishopscourt, McGuinness joked that he “only ever saw the back of” Joey’s RC45.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I raced alongside Joey and I raced against Joey on his RC45, but I only ever saw the back of it!” said the 23-time TT winner.

World Superbike legend Carl Fogarty rode Joey Dunlop's 1999 RC45 Honda during the Joey 25 Celebration parade in his home town of Ballymoney in Co. Antrim in May. (Photo by Stephen Davison/Pacemaker Press)

“This has reminded me of the ’99 Senior TT. I was number five and Joey was number six, and he caught me on the second lap and I followed him around the rest of the lap and learned so much, and then I went on to be his team-mate in 2000.

“It’s an honour and a really cool thing to ride Joey’s original RC45 here. Just to listen to that machine is pretty iconic and I had some great races against that machine.”