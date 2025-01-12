Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop and MotoGP star Pedro Acosta finished 23rd in Valentino Rossi’s 100km of Champions flat track event at the nine-time world champion’s Tavullia ranch in Italy on Saturday.

Dunlop, who became the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT after winning four races last year to set a new benchmark of 29 victories, was paired with Acosta for his flat track debut at the annual meeting.

Host Rossi and team-mate Luca Marini were denied victory by surprise winners Diogo Moreira and Thomas Chareyre.

Senior TT race winner Davey Todd and Ryan Vickers finished in 17th position.

Michael Dunlop with MotoGP rider Pedro Acosta at Valentino Rossi's ranch in Tavullia in Italy

Dunlop is in the running for the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year accolade at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast, which take place on Friday, January 17.