Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop makes debut at Valentino Rossi's annual Champions event at Tavullia ranch with MotoGP star Pedro Acosta
Dunlop, who became the most successful rider in the history of the Isle of Man TT after winning four races last year to set a new benchmark of 29 victories, was paired with Acosta for his flat track debut at the annual meeting.
Host Rossi and team-mate Luca Marini were denied victory by surprise winners Diogo Moreira and Thomas Chareyre.
Senior TT race winner Davey Todd and Ryan Vickers finished in 17th position.
Dunlop is in the running for the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year accolade at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast, which take place on Friday, January 17.
The 35-year-old won both Supersport and Supertwin races at the TT last June to surpass his famous uncle Joey’s record of 26 wins, which had stood since 2000.
