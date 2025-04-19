Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Michael Dunlop survived a scare after the 29-time Isle of Man TT winner crashed in the wet conditions in the Le Mans 24-Hour race on Saturday night.

Dunlop, riding for Team LRP Poland on a BMW M1000RR, was flung from the machine and ended up in the gravel at the French circuit.

The Northern Ireland star was one of many fallers who were caught out in the rain.

Team LRP Poland later confirmed their retirement from the race a few hours afterwards in a social media post.

Dunlop and the team had fought their way back into an excellent sixth place but after the first seven hours had tumbled down the order.

Confirmation followed that the team had officially retired from the iconic race, which was the first round of the FIM Endurance World Championship.

Dunlop and Team LRP Poland qualified 14th overall as the Ballymoney rider joined Danny Webb, Enzo Boulom and Marek Szkopek at Circuit Bugatti.

Last year, he finished 16th overall and seventh in the Superstock category at Le Mans for the French TR27 team on a Honda Fireblade.

Michael Dunlop on the Team LRP Poland BMW M1000RR at Le Mans in France.

The 36-year-old has been linked with a return to BMW machinery this year after two seasons competing on 1000cc Honda machinery.