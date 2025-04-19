Isle of Man TT legend Michael Dunlop survives scare after high-side in wet at Le Mans as Team LRP Poland BMW's hopes ended
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Dunlop, riding for Team LRP Poland on a BMW M1000RR, was flung from the machine and ended up in the gravel at the French circuit.
The Northern Ireland star was one of many fallers who were caught out in the rain.
Team LRP Poland later confirmed their retirement from the race a few hours afterwards in a social media post.
Dunlop and the team had fought their way back into an excellent sixth place but after the first seven hours had tumbled down the order.
Confirmation followed that the team had officially retired from the iconic race, which was the first round of the FIM Endurance World Championship.
Dunlop and Team LRP Poland qualified 14th overall as the Ballymoney rider joined Danny Webb, Enzo Boulom and Marek Szkopek at Circuit Bugatti.
Last year, he finished 16th overall and seventh in the Superstock category at Le Mans for the French TR27 team on a Honda Fireblade.
The 36-year-old has been linked with a return to BMW machinery this year after two seasons competing on 1000cc Honda machinery.
The endurance race offered Dunlop the opportunity for some valuable track time as he prepared for the first major road race of the season at the North West 200 next month before he returns to the TT, where he broke his uncle Joey’s record of 26 victories last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.