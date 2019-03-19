Isle of Man TT: Michael Rutter confirmed on Honda RCV

Michael Rutter has confirmed he will ride the Honda RCV at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

Rutter made his debut on the MotoGP-derived machine at the Macau Grand Prix last November, finishing second behind Peter Hickman.

The veteran Midlands rider will compete under the Aspire-Ho Bathams Racing banner again in 2019 and will ride a BMW S1000RR in the Superstock class.

Rutter will also team up with John McGuinness to ride for Mugen in the TT Zero race and has signed a deal to ride a KMR Kawasaki in the Lightweight class.

Rutter said: “The RCV is just an awesome machine and certainly the best bike I will probably ever ride.

“It just sounds fantastic and it will be great for the fans to see it at the TT. I ride it for the first time at Macau and its such an awesome bike, so I can’t wait to come to the TT with it.”