Isle of Man TT: Michael Rutter confirmed on Honda RCV

Michael Rutter on the Aspire-Ho Bathams Racing Honda RCV at the Macau Grand Prix.
Michael Rutter has confirmed he will ride the Honda RCV at this year’s Isle of Man TT.

Rutter made his debut on the MotoGP-derived machine at the Macau Grand Prix last November, finishing second behind Peter Hickman.

The veteran Midlands rider will compete under the Aspire-Ho Bathams Racing banner again in 2019 and will ride a BMW S1000RR in the Superstock class.

Rutter will also team up with John McGuinness to ride for Mugen in the TT Zero race and has signed a deal to ride a KMR Kawasaki in the Lightweight class.

Rutter said: “The RCV is just an awesome machine and certainly the best bike I will probably ever ride.

“It just sounds fantastic and it will be great for the fans to see it at the TT. I ride it for the first time at Macau and its such an awesome bike, so I can’t wait to come to the TT with it.”