The Isle of Man TT organisers have announced significant changes to the 2026 schedule, with the Supertwins class also set for an overhaul.

In 2023, the TT introduced additional Superstock and Supertwin races to the two-week schedule, while the blue riband Senior race was switched from its traditional Friday slot to a Saturday finale.

This year, the Senior TT was cancelled after weather disruption on the Isle of Man, with high winds ultimately forcing the organisers’ hand.

In a further significant change, a Superstock race (Saturday, May 29) will replace the Supersport class as the first race on the programme in 2026. The Supersport race took over from the Superbikes as the opening race of the TT fortnight during major changes introduced in 2023.

Michael Dunlop has dominated the Supertwin races at the Isle of Man TT in recent years on the Paton. From 2026, the the Supertwin races will be known as the Sportbike TT following changes to the regulations. (Photo by Callum Staley/Pacemaker Press)

The Superbike race will retain its current Sunday slot on May 30, while the opening Supersport race will now be held on Tuesday, June 1.

The second Superstock race is set for Wednesday, June 3 followed by the second Supersport event on Friday, June 5 and the Senior showpiece on Saturday, June 6.

The Supertwin races at the TT will be renamed as the Sportbike TT races, with changes to the regulations permitting Sportbike machinery to compete alongside the Supertwins.

Latest figures issued by the TT indicate the biggest attendance this year in almost two decades, with 51,650 visitors travelling to the world-renowned event.

Now, further changes are being brought in from next year, including an extra rest day during qualifying week in addition to two scheduled rest days scheduled for race week.

There will be an additional qualifying session, increasing the current number from six to seven, following confirmation of a daytime session on the Wednesday of race week.

More contingency periods will be available to Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson from next year, who says the changes will allow the event to adapt to the “evolving demands of the modern-day TT”.

“The refinements to the 2026 schedule reinforce the core structure of the event and ensure we remain responsive to the unique and evolving demands of the modern-day TT,” said Thompson.

“Building greater resilience into the schedule remains a key priority, and these updates are designed to safeguard the race programme.

“The introduction of a scheduled rest day during qualifying and the expansion of contingency periods significantly enhances the flexibility of the event, while also placing greater emphasis on the welfare of the competitors, marshals, medics, officials, and volunteers who are essential to its success.

“Importantly, the increased flexibility provided by these additional contingency periods also supports decision-making in challenging conditions, allowing us to act more dynamically and with greater certainty.

“This not only safeguards the event itself but will also help us minimise the disruption to the public by enabling clearer, more efficient operational planning.

“Combined with the technical updates to our race classes, these changes represent an important step in future-proofing the TT – protecting what makes it special today while strengthening its long-term sustainability.”

Paul Phillips, Head of Motorsport, Isle of Man TT Races, said the schedule for 2026 reflects the organisers’ “long-term ambitions”.

“The 2026 schedule has been shaped by our long-term ambitions for the TT,” said Phillips.

“We’re focused on delivering a sustainable world-class event that continues to grow its global audience, delivers increasing benefits to the Island’s economy, and secures the future of the races for generations to come.

“These refinements are the result of constant learning, and collaboration. They not only help protect the integrity of the racing but also reflect our ambition to create the best possible experience for everyone involved, from the riders and teams to the increasing number of fans on the hedgerows and those that watch live from around the globe.”