Isle of Man TT return edges step closer as rider entries open

The TT, like the other major road races, was wiped out in 2020 and 2021 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the wheels are in motion for the much anticipated return of the world’s greatest road racing spectacle this summer, when the TT is scheduled to run from May 29 to June 10.

In his introduction to competitors and teams in the 2022 TT regulations, Thompson said he was ‘delighted’ the TT was set to go ahead this summer after a two-year hiatus.

“On behalf of everyone involved in the organisation of the Isle of Man TT Races, I am delighted to be writing this welcome following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“Entries are now open for TT 2022 and the regulations for this edition of the famous races are published within. It is fair to say that TT 2022 will look different to the last event held in 2019.

“We have all been working hard during the enforced break to make sure the time gifted to us was used wisely, thus ensuring the TT comes back better and stronger than it was before. With that in mind, I urge you more than ever to read these regulations very carefully.

“The level of change across all aspects of the event is unprecedented and it will be wrong to assume things will still be as you remember. The only way to make sure you are on top of all of the changes, and ensure you are well-prepared for TT 2022, is by reading this document from the front to the back,” Thompson added.

“I look forward to working with you all over the coming weeks and months as we head towards the event’s return… I hope your preparations go well and I look forward to seeing you all assemble on Glencrutchery Road for the opening qualifying session of the 2022 Isle of Man TT Races.”

