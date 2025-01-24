Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Michael Dunlop said he was ‘privileged’ to receive a personal invite to visit MotoGP superstar Valentino Rossi’s ranch in Tavullia to participate in the Italian’s annual 100km of Champions flat track event.

Motorcycling - The latest motorcycling news, results, analysis and comment sent direct to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunlop made history last year at the Isle of Man TT, setting a record of 29 victories after surpassing his legendary uncle Joey’s benchmark of 26 wins.

The Ballymoney man made the trip to Italy earlier in January with long-term sponsor Gary Ryan “for a weekend’s craic”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dunlop was paired with MotoGP sensation Pedro Acosta – a huge fan of the Ulsterman – for the event.

Isle of Man TT great Michael Dunlop with MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi

England’s Davey Todd also took part in the invitation flat track meeting along with top Grand Prix riders including Francesco Bagnaia, Enea Bastianini, Marco Bezzecchi, Luca Marini and Miguel Oliveira.

Dunlop, who was crowned the Irish Motorcyclist of the Year in Belfast at the Adelaide Irish Motorbike Awards in Belfast, said nine-time world champion Rossi – who visited the TT in 2009 and lapped the iconic Mountain Course – was a “mad keen fan” of road racers.

“I was privileged to have the experience of getting invited personally by Rossi to go to the ranch,” Dunlop said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s something I’m not into, I don’t do motocross, I don’t do flat track, but me and Gary (Ryan, sponsor) went over for the weekend’s craic.

Michael Dunlop was paired with MotoGP sensation Pedro Acosta at Valentino Rossi's annual 100km of Champions flat track event

“It’s funny going over there because I knew we’d be out of our depth and just not in the right circle, but [Rossi] is mad keen about road racers, mad keen about TT men and in fairness he’s a mad fan of what us boys do.

“It was nice to go out there and experience it but it was seriously hard work,” added the 35-year-old.

“It just shows the talent they are; if you look at me, I’m a different talent – we’re on the spectrum of talent where we’re not fully switched on or off!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But those boys are creating a level which is something and they’re fantastic.”

Dunlop said he was honoured to receive numerous accolades since the TT last year, when his latest four wins established him as the most successful rider in history at the event.

“Thankfully we’re privileged to be in different circles and awarded different awards by different types of clubs and I appreciate it,” he said.