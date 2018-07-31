Ivan Lintin 'stable' in hospital after Southern 100 crash

Lincolnshire’s Ivan Lintin is now in a stable condition in hospital after suffering serious injuries in a crash at the Southern 100.

The Dafabet Devitt Racing rider was caught up in the fatal accident that claimed the life of James Cowton in the 600cc Challenge race on July 12.

Lincolnshire's Ivan Lintin (centre) celebrates victory in the Supertwins race at the Ulster Grand Prix in 2017.

In a statement, his team said Lintin has made ‘amazing progress’, although he still faces a long recovery period.

The statement on Tuesday said: ‘First of all we would like to say a massive thank you to everyone that has showed their support in what has been the most difficult time in the six years we have been racing.

‘We have stuck together and grown closer as a family and like Ivan is doing, we are pushing on. Ivan is still in Liverpool but is set to be moved closer to home to another hospital to continue his rehabilitation. He is no longer classed as critical but is now stable, which he has been for a few days now.

‘To see him progress like he has done is amazing and day by day something new is happening. As I’ve said before, there is a very long road ahead on his recovery but [it is] still to early to determine 100 per cent what will happen. Just at this time he is moving in the right direction.

‘Once again thank you for your continued support and keep your messages for ‘Mr Supertwin’ coming in’.

The Dafabet Devitt Racing team confirmed its participation at the MCE Ulster Grand Prix, when Magherafelt’s Paul Jordan and Dominic Herbertson will ride Kawasaki Superstock machinery for the team with the blessing of Ivan’s family.