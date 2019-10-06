Jack Kennedy hails 'amazing' back-to-back British Supersport title success after double at Donington Park

Jack Kennedy won the Dickies British Supersport title in style with victory in the Sprint race on Saturday at Donington Park to make it back-to-back championship triumphs.

The Dubliner saw off his Integro Yamaha team-mate Brad Jones by 2.9 seconds to bag the 25 points he needed to put the outcome beyond doubt going into Sunday's Feature race.

Jack Kennedy in action on the Integro Yamaha at Donington Park.

The newly-crowned champion maintained his winning run as he wrapped up a double, beating Jones by 3.4 seconds.

It was Kennedy’s 18th win of the season and the former World Supersport rider will now be aiming to add another two victories at the final round at Brands Hatch.

He said: “It’s amazing and hasn’t really sunk in yet to be honest but this seems every bit as good as last year.

“We never set out to be cautious this weekend, so we attacked every session then managed to get out in front.

“What a year, so massive thanks to the Integro Yamaha squad and everyone back at Colin Appleyard Yamaha.”

Team owner Robin Appleyard added: “What a fantastic year it’s been with Jack operating at a super high level.

“When Jack and Brad went to the WSB round here they realised they could go up another level and have been riding even harder since.

“The pair of them have been hitting lap record pace at every race this season and it has been great to see Brad being brought on also.

“For Jack, he’s showed his class and I hope he gets on a good Superbike now to prove just how good he is against the best in BSB.”

In the first race, James Westmoreland took third behind Kennedy and Jones on the Gearlink Kawasaki. Richard Kerr was seventh on the Campbell Motorsport Triumph with Ross Patterson in 14th.

On Sunday, Rory Skinner finished third ahead of Westmoreland, while Kerr improved to sixth and Patterson came home in 10th.

Alastair Seeley, a former Supersport champion, had challenged Kennedy at the start of the season before his rival pulled clear at the top with a long unbeaten run.

Seeley missed the Assen and Donington rounds of the championship with a broken wrist and will now have to settle for third in the final standings, with Jones making it a one-two for Integro Yamaha.

Aghadowey rider Eunan McGlinchey was third in the Superstock 600 race, although there was bitter disappointment for Korie McGreevy, who failed to finish. McGreevy is now 19 points behind championship leader Shane Richardson going into the final round, with McGlinchey in fourth in the standings, only four points behind McGreevy.

Scott Swann was sixth in the first British Motostar race with Jamie Lyons 10th. In race two, Swann claimed a podium in third.

In the Superstock 1000 class, Graeme Irwin finished 12th on the Team 109 Kawasaki. The race was won by Chrissy Rouse from Richard Cooper, who has already been crowned champion for the Buildbase Suzuki team.