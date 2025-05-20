Yorkshire’s Jamie Coward says he is “devastated” after confirming he has been ruled out of the Isle of Man TT following a crash at the North West 200.

The 34-year-old came off in the opening Supertwin race at Quarry Hill, resulting in a red flag.

Coward was competing at Northern Ireland’s top road race for the first time in three years.

He finished sixth in the opening Supersport and Superbike races in a strong return to the event, where he rode his new Triumph and BMW machinery on the roads for the first time.

Jamie Coward has been ruled out of the 2025 Isle of Man TT through injury. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

An announcement on a replacement rider for the TT is expected soon.

In a statement on social media on Tuesday evening, Coward said: "Firstly I would like to thank everyone for the messages and well wishes after my crash at the Northwest 200.

“Also a big thanks to all the Marshals and medics nurses and doctors for looking after me trackside and at the hospital. Also team owner Kevin and main sponsor Stanley Stewart

“Unfortunately with my injuries, the main one [being] a really serious head injury, I won’t be able to compete at the Isle of Man TT races.

“I am absolutely devastated about it as me and the KTS racing team had been working well together as always and with the new bikes.

"I’d been riding and feeling the best I’d ever felt on the bike everywhere I’d been to, been as fast as I’d ever been round said circuits and everything was going so well, even at the North West the Thursday race day was really good having been away for a few years.

“Like to apologise to the KTS Macadam factory racing and the KTS racing team, all [their] sponsors and everyone involved with both teams. Also my personal sponsor and the 36 club members. We all work towards the Isle of Man TT races and feel like I’ve let everyone down.

“Gutted is an understatement, hopefully see you all soon.”

Coward and the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart Team made the switch from a Honda Fireblade to the BMW M1000RR for the Superbike and Superstock classes in 2025.

He also secured a deal to ride for the Macadam Triumph Factory Racing team after sealing a fine fourth place at the 2024 TT on his KTS Racing Triumph 765, lapping at 128.668mph to become the fifth fastest rider in the Supersport class around the Mountain Course.

Team sponsor Stanley Stewart told the News Letter last week that the KTS Racing Team would still be competing at the TT.

“It was all set up for a big year and we had a very positive Thursday night [at the North West 200] after a very positive practice,” Stewart said.

“We had two sixths and then on the BMW he was lying second for a lap and a half and unfortunately a stone from another bike came up and smashed his screen.

“So it had been a very positive Thursday night and we were looking forward to the Saturday, but it’s just one of those racing incidents – I think he just lost the front and that was it.

“These things happen and it’s a racing incident.