Armoy Road Races headliner Jamie Coward felt he “got away lightly” following his red-flag crash at the North West 200 in May.

The Yorkshire rider crashed at Quarry Hill in the opening Supertwin race at the north coast road race.

Coward, who finished sixth in the opening Superbike and Supersport races on the Thursday of race week on his return to the event for the first time since 2022, was ruled out of the Isle of Man TT because of his injuries.

The 34-year-old was poised for a major challenge at the TT after making the switch from Honda to BMW machinery for the 1000cc classes with the KTS Racing powered by Stanley Stewart team.

Jamie Coward on his KTS Racing Honda in the Open Superbike race at Armoy in 2024. (Photo by Pacemaker Press)

Coward also secured factory Triumph backing for 2025 with Macadam Racing, while his formidable line-up of machinery was completed by a Kawasaki Supertwin.

Missing the TT was an immense disappointment for Coward, but he has recovered well from his injuries and is looking forward to competing at the Southern 100 in July a few weeks before the ‘Race of Legends’ meeting at Armoy, which takes place from July 25-26.

“I’m pretty good and I got away lightly to be fair with the crash,” said Coward, who attended the official launch of the Armoy races on Wednesday in Portballintrae in Co Antrim.

“It’s a well-known corner for incidents and accidents and Steve Plater was one of them and Ben Wilson.

“Every time I ride around there I say to myself ‘whatever you do, do not fall off here’, and I fell off there!

“I got away with it and I came home unscathed to be fair – I broke my little finger and something penetrated my leg, and I got quite a bad bang on the head which has been the biggest issue, but that’s all clear now and I feel like myself again.

“Hopefully I’m away this weekend to a little race meeting in Scotland called Bob Mac [Bob McIntyre Memorial Classic Races], so I’ll have a little run then back for the Southern, and then hopefully over to Armoy to put on a good show.” Coward made his debut at Armoy in 2022 but missed the event in 2023 when he was injured in a cycling accident following a collision with a car.

He returned last summer and claimed the man of the meeting award, winning both Supertwin races and setting a lap record for the class at 100.536mph, and sealing podium finishes in the Supersport and Superbike classes.

“I love it, I came here about four years ago,” Coward added.

“I started road racing at the Southern 100 and I came over to Armoy, and the Southern 100 for anybody who goes there they know what it’s like – it’s a fantastic meeting, well organised and well run – and it’s exactly the same at Armoy: friendly people, they look after every rider as they should do and every rider gets treated the same.

“I really love coming over here, I love the circuit, it’s fantastic, and the Irish fans and the craic with everyone is just amazing.

“I had man of the meeting last year so there’s expectations. Hopefully I’ll get over to the Bob Mac, then the Southern and we’ll be all good to race again at Armoy.”

TT star Davey Todd, last year’s winner of the ‘Race of Legends’ showpiece, has stated he will miss the Ulster road race because of a date clash with the British Superbike Championship.