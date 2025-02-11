Jamie Coward’s return to the North West 200 race week after a three-year absence has been celebrated as “a major boost”.

Yorkshireman Coward and his KTS Racing team have confirmed an appearance at the Briggs Equipment North West 200 from May 5-10 aboard factory-supported Triumph machinery in the Supersport class.

“It is a major boost to have a road racer of Jamie’s calibre back at the NW200 and fantastic news that he will be representing Triumph with the KTS Racing team,” said NW200 race director Mervyn Whyte. “To have official factory machinery on the grid is a very significant development for the event.”

Coward, now 34 years old, secured his first podium result around the 8.9-mile Triangle course as runner-up to Stefano Bonetti in 2019’s opening Supertwin battle. That year also featured Coward seventh in the Superstock and just a second behind Michael Dunlop for fifth over the opening Supersport outing.

Jamie Coward in action on the KTS Racing Stanley Stewart Racing Triumph during 2024. Coward and the KTS Racing squad will have Triumph factory support at the Briggs Equipment North West 200. (Photo by Rod Neill/Pacemaker Press)

Post-Covid, Coward’s return in 2022 included fifth-place spots over Supersport and Supertwin races, plus a top-10 finish across the Superstock division.

Macadam Triumph Factory Racing officials have stepped in to partner Coward and KTS Racing over 2025. Coward posted fourth last June on the KTS Racing Triumph Street Triple 765 in the second Supersport TT.

“I’m made up with the Triumph deal and can’t quite believe it to be honest,” said Coward. “When you start your career you always dream of factory support but I didn’t think I’d get to that level...I’m looking forward to getting on the new bike and equally looking forward to coming back to the North West.

"It’s a circuit I’ve always enjoyed and also had good results at so, with support from Triumph, we should be even closer to the front...I’m super excited to get going.”

KTS Racing team owner Kevin Watret is “optimistic for a great season ahead”.

"We’re obviously delighted to be continuing our partnership with Jamie as we’ve enjoyed some superb results over the last few years,” said Watret. “We’re equally thrilled to now be the official Triumph team on the roads.

"Since the formation of KTS Racing in 2019, we have strived for an opportunity like this and it’s great to see our efforts being rewarded.

"Last year was our first with the Triumph triple and with factory support and the combined expertise of our teams, we’re optimistic for a great season ahead.”

Additional support to Coward’s KTS Racing squad will be provided by Armoy businessman Stanley Stewart as he makes the switch from the Honda machinery raced in Superbike and Superstock classes during 2024 to an ex-Josh Brookes BMW.

“As a team we sat down to evaluate our options and agreed that BMW was the best way forward and the best package to be on at the international road races,” said Coward. “When you look at the lap speeds, especially the speed trap figures, the BMW has that extra edge which should be to our benefit at the NW200.

"It also suits taller riders better so I’m looking forward to testing it in preparation for the NW200."

Coward last rode a BMW in 2018 as part of the Penz13.com team whilst recent performances on the Honda have seen him take four top-six finishes at the Isle of Man TT, where he is now the 10th fastest rider around the Mountain Course.

Watret added: “We believe there’s more to achieve in the 1000cc races which is why we’ve switched to BMW.

"The results speak for themselves – BMW is consistently at the sharp end in terms of race wins and lap speeds.

"We’re confident Jamie can improve further and get even closer to the front runners in the Superbike and Superstock races.

"Since 2022, we’ve progressed year after year, and we aim to continue that trend."

Triumph Motorcycles chief product officer Steve Sargent celebrated the “wealth of experience” enjoyed by KTS Racing.