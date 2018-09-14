Jason Lynn out to retain David Wood Memorial trophy at Bishopscourt

The fifth IFS David Wood Memorial Trophy Races will take place this weekend at the eighth round of the Ulster Superbike Championship at Bishopscourt.

Promoted by the Motor Cycle Road Racing Club of Ireland, the short circuit meeting at the County Down venue boasts a total prize fund of over £10,000 in addition to a range of product-supported prizes provided by Pirelli and Arai along with the IFS David Wood Endeavour Award, which is sponsored by Charles Hurst Hyundai Dundonald ad Rea Timber Craft.

The David Wood Memorial Trophy will go to the overall winner of the Supersport Pro class, with Jason Lynn returning to defend his crown after claiming the silverware in 2017.

Lynn will be the man to beat on the Walter Bell Yamaha R6, although his opposition includes Mark Conlin (Yamaha), who pushed Lynn all the way in both Supersport races in the previous round at Kirkistown.

Christian Elkin will also be aiming to stake his claim for the £1,500 first prize, with £700 going to the runner-up and £500 for third. Prize money will be paid down to 10th place.

Entries also include Emmet O’Grady, Dean Campbell, Darren Keys, Darryl Tweed, Derek Craig, Lee Clarke and Jamie Rea.

The fastest nine riders in qualifying will progress to the six-minute Nutt Travel.com ‘Sail to Pole’ showdown, with the pole-sitter receiving £100.

In the Wiz Knee Sliders Superbike Pro class, current Ulster title favourite Gerard Kinghan will be out to maintain his excellent run of form on his Kawasaki ZX-10R.

He leads closest rival Alistair Kirk by 138.5 points, but with 175 points still up for grabs overall, Kinghan still has some work to do to put the outcome beyond all doubt.

David Haire broke Cameron Donald’s longstanding lap record at Kirkistown last time out and will be eager to build on his performance on his BMW.

The line-up also includes Ryan Gibson, Aaron Armstrong, Paul Williams (Wales), Donald MacFadyen (Scotland).

A full programme of championship races will be held, including Moto3/125, Pre Injection, Supertwins, Sidecars and Junior Cup/Young Guns.

Carrick man Ross Irwin, who made his competitive debut at Kirkistown, is among the Supertwin entries, while Paul Robinson is competing in his final races before retiring from the sport at the end of the short circuit season next month.

Classic machinery will also be in action for the first time at the David Wood Memorial meeting.

Practice will commence at 9am on Saturday, with a nine-race programme scheduled from 2.30pm.

On Sunday, a warm-up session will take place from 9am followed by the main 18-race schedule from 10am.

Admission is £10 with children under 12 free.