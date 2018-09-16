Jason Lynn retains David Wood Memorial Trophy at Bishopscourt

Jason Lynn dominated at Bishopscourt as he retained the David Wood Memorial Trophy in style.

Lynn chalked up a Supersport treble on the Walter Bell Yamaha R6 to secure the silverware for the second year.

He won Saturday’s race from Kia McGreevy and Christian Elkin and proved unbeatable again on Sunday, when he won race two by seven seconds from McGreevy, with Mark Conlin taking third.

Lynn out on his own in race three as he completed his treble, crossing the line 5.4 seconds ahead of McGreevy, with Elkin claiming the final podium position.

Simon Reid won all three Supersport Cup races.

In the Superbike class, Gerard Kinghan clinched a double on his Kawasaki ZX-10R at the eighth round of the Ulster Superbike Championship.

Kinghan edged out Alistair Kirk by 0.7 seconds in Saturday’s opening race and followed up with a victory in race two, with Kirk only 0.2 seconds behind at the flag.

However, he was denied a hat-trick by Kirk in the final race, who turned the tables on his rival.

The Supertwins races saw three different winners with Denver Robb, Gary McCoy and Mark Hanna on the top step.

Jonny Campbell and Joshua Rae sealed three wins apiece in the Junior and Young Guns Cup races.