Jason Meara and Glenn Mccormick set to battle it out in season finale

The 2018 Nutt Travel MRA Ulster Motocross Championships comes to a thrilling finale at Tinker Hill Newry on Saturday.

One of the most eagerly awaited conclusions to an Ulster MX2 championship season for many years takes place around the fast Tinker Hill track, between great rivals Jason Meara - who already has the Irish title in the bag - and Glenn McCormick.

After five rounds only one point separates the pair as they head to the Newry venue and if the last round at Laurel Bank was anything to go by, fans are in for a spectacular treat.

Both men are on top of their game and both believe that the championship is theirs for the taking. In the final race at the last round it was an enthralling battle over 13 memorable laps of motocross brilliance between Meara and McCormick. At the last left-hander they were side by side but it was Meara who took the flag 0.640 seconds ahead of McCormick.

The Sport Insure Premier MX1 Class Championship leader and newly crowned Irish Champion Richard Bird from Lisburn on his Five-5 Motorsport KTM is the white-hot favourite for the double domestic crown.

He leads Risk Racing Honda-mounted Robert Hamilton from Ballymena by 73 points, and with only 75 available, Bird would need to suffer a catastrophe to miss out.

It’s all to play for in the Precise Protect Semi Expert MX1 Class which is led by Suzuki’s Johnny Presho, 30 points ahead of Yamaha man Tony Conlon, with Ashley Allerton (KTM) only 14 behind Conlon.

Rhys Graham on his KTM has a handy 51-point lead in the Gortnacarrow Tyre Services in association with Bridgestone Semi Expert MX2 class over Michael McAllister.

Nathan Green from Ballynahinch and Dollingstown’s William McBride are inseparable in third, 24 points behind McAllister.

Jordan Wade has a massive lead in the Robinson Concrete Clubman MX1 while Scott Bailey has the Laverty Motocross Clubman’s MX2 title already won.

Racing starts at 11am. Admission is £5 (U14s free).