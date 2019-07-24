Jason Meara continues to impress in Maxxis MX1 Championship

Jason Meara continued his amazing run in the British Maxxis MX1 Championship at Hawkstone Park onboard the 450 Phoenix Tools Apico Kawasaki with the Loughbrickland rider finishing seventh overall and second in the MX1 Experts class.

After a mix up in qualifying that saw the local man being accredited with 18th fastest instead of seventh due to a transponder problem he went on to finish seventh behind the experienced Shaun Simpson in race one.

In his second moto he brought the Phoenix Tools Apico Kawasaki across the line in eighth after what could only be described as a brilliant ride from dead last on the opening lap, again behind Simpson.

“I was really happy with race two as Elliot Banks-Browne crashed on the opening lap and I ran into him,” said the 21-year-old.

“By the time I got the bike pulled out of the incident I was dead last but I got my head down and pulled it back to eighth by the flag.

“With 7seventh in race one it completed what has been an amazing fortnight for me and I can’t thank enough the Phoenix Tools Apico Kawasaki team for all their help and support.”

In the MX2 class it was Ballyclare’s Martin Barr on the Crescent Yamaha who was the best of the locals finishing 4th behind New Zealand rider Dylan Walsh on the Revo Husqvarna.

“It was a frustrating day with all fours on the day. Fourth in qualifying and fourth in both races leaving me fourth in the championship,” Said Martin.

“In race one I made a poor start and was outside the top 15 and by the time I had fought my way into fourth the front three were gone. Again in race two I gave myself too much to do. From twelfth I got to fourth but the top three were to far in front.

“It wasn’t the usual Hawkstone Park but it was the same for everyone and I will just come home and keep working hard towards the next round.”

Dubliner Jake Sheridan finished 12th overall on the R&R Plant Service KTM while Glenn McCormick brought the Unique Fit-Out Husqvarna home in 12th overall.