Jeremy McWilliams links up with Ryan Farquhar's KMR Kawasaki team for Supertwin races at Sunflower Trophy

Jeremy McWilliams will continue his long-standing association with Ryan Farquhar’s KMR Kawasaki team at this weekend’s Sunflower Trophy meeting at Bishopscourt.

The former Grand Prix star, who claimed another victory for Dungannon team owner Farquhar in the Supertwin class at the North West 200 in May, will contest the 650cc class at the County Down track.

McWilliams will be joined by Ulster Superbike regular Ryan Gibson and Co. Armagh’s Kevin Lavery on KMR machinery in the Supertwin races.

Farquhar said: “We’ll be out at the Sunflower with Jeremy and plus Ryan Gibson and Kevin Lavery are riding my bikes as well.

“Jeremy rode my bike last year and had a very close second behind Glenn Irwin. It’s the final event of the season and Jeremy will obviously be right in the hunt, and Ryan and Kevin should give a decent account of themselves too.”

After a DNF in the opening Supertwin race on the main Saturday race day in 2018, McWilliams pushed eventual winner Glenn Irwin (Burrows Engineering Kawasaki) all the way, with young prospect Eunan McGlinchey hot on their heels.

Irwin held on for a narrow win by a tenth of a second from McWilliams, with McGlinchey – who set a new lap record for the class – only four-tenths-of-a-second further behind.

Although Irwin will be absent this weekend, Aghadowey rider McGlinchey returns to the event on the McAdoo Kawasaki.

The Supertwin line-up also features Ian Lougher, who will ride the ILR/Mark Coverdale Paton.

Road racing specialist Dominic Herbertson will ride the RJ Woolsey Kawasaki, whilst Manx Grand Prix Newcomers race winner Andy Jackson is also Kawasaki-mounted for Billy McKinstry.

Gary McCoy, the Ulster Supertwin champion, will be aiming to force his way into contention on the Mad Bros Kawasaki.

The Sunflower Trophy meeting is being held for the 42nd year, with Jim Finlay proving the overall title sponsorship for the Hillsborough Club’s end-of-season finale once again.

Top British championship riders Richard Cooper (Buildbase Suzuki) and Christian Iddon (Tyco BMW) are the headline names for the showpiece race this year.

National Superstock 1000 champion Cooper won all three Superbike races on his debut last October, while Iddon is the outright lap record-holder at Bishopscourt after making his debut at the event in 2016.

Practice takes place on Friday followed by a five-race programme, including the opening Superbike race.

The main race bill includes 13 races on Saturday. Admission is £15 on Friday and £20 on Saturday, or weekend admission is available for £25.